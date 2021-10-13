Woman Grand Master title won by child prodigy Divya Deshmukh

Chennai: Divya Deshmukh, the 15-year old Maharashtra player become India’s latest Woman Grand Master (WGM) at the First Saturday Grandmaster chess tournament in Budapest, Hungary.

‘Completed my 2nd IM norm and my last WGM norm. Hoping to play some more good chess in the upcoming tournaments’, the Marathi player tweeted on Wednesday.

Divya scored five points from nine rounds and came up with a rating performance 2452, to secure her third and final WGM-norm. She also seized her second IM-norm, and is now just one norm away from becoming an International Master. Apart from the three wins, she had played out four draws, while losing two games in the tournament.

The tournament in Budapest was Divya Deshmukh’s first over the board event since the Covid pandemic. The teenager had earned the first two WGM norms at the Velammal International women’s round-robin tournament and the Aeroflot Open 2019. The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) congratulated Deshmukh on becoming a WGM, the 21st from the country.

‘Congratulations @DivyaDeshmukh05, latest Woman Grandmaster of India. Nagpur teenager Divya Deshmukh becomes the latest Woman Grandmaster of the country after achieving her second International Master Norm(Final WGM Norm) at First Saturday Grandmaster October 2021, Budapest Hungary,’ AICF tweeted.