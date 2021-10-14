Airline announces Dh 100 fare from UAE

Ras Al Khaimah: National air carrier of Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) discounted airfares from Ras Al Khaimah to Islamabad and Peshawar. The airline said that the airfare will be as low as 100 UAE dirhams.

The passengers will also be allowed to carry 30kg of free baggage on these routes. PIA is the first Pakistani airline to launch direct flights to and from Ras Al Khaimah.

Currently, Sharjah-based Air Arabia is operating from Ras Al Khaimah to different Pakistani cities.