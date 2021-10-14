Airline issues advisory for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airline has issued an important advisory for passengers. The air carrier urged all passengers to arrive at the airport early in order to complete formalities as it is expecting a high passenger rush in coming days.

‘Due to Covid-19 travel requirement checks and safety procedures, we expect an increased waiting time at check-in counters. Customers starting their journey in Dubai are requested to arrive early at the airport’, Emirates said in a statement. The airline said that all check-in counters will be open 24 hours before the flight from Dubai, and passengers could check in for their flights and drop off luggage 24 hours before departure. For passengers travelling to the US, check-in counters would open 12 hours before the flight.

Earlier on Tuesday, Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi International Airport had also issued a similar advisory.