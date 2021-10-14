Arab Coalition destroys two explosives laden boats of Houthi rebels

Riyadh: The Saudi-led Arab Coalition forces destroyed two explosive-laden boats of Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Coalition forces said that the Houthi rebels supported by Iran is trying to threaten shipping lines and international trade in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the southern Red Sea. It added that the Houthis violated the Stockholm Agreement by launching attacks from the Hodeidah Governorate.

Meanwhile, the kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia with two explosive-laden boats in Bab Al-Mandab and the south of the Red Sea.

The Houthi rebels are launching continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. The Houthi rebels initiated a civil war against the government in the country in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and is supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.