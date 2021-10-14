Authority issues new guidelines for idol immersions

Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has banned idol immersion in any water body in the national capital. The DPCC urged all residents to immerse idols at home in buckets or containers.

The decision was taken as the immersion of idols in water bodies are creating water pollution. It also prohibited the use of plaster of paris (PoP) or baked clay for making idols and insisted on the use of only natural materials like traditional clay, noting that the chemical paints, colours and dyes applied on such idols contain chemicals which cause harmful effects on aquatic life, which when consumed by humans may cause cancer and other diseases. The authority also urged people to use water soluble and non-toxic natural dyes for painting the idols.

DPCC warned that violators will be punished under the Section 41 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 which includes imprisonment upto 6 years and also will be fined .