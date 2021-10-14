Cancellation of Sameer Khan’s bail: NCB to approach Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has decided to file an application for the bail cancellation of Sameer Khan, in Bombay High Court. Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, was arrested on January 13 by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of drugs.

‘NCB’s top officials have given the approval to proceed with filing an application in Bombay High court to cancel the bail of Sameer Khan. Process of filling the application is underway’, reported ANI, quoting police officials. NCB had earlier claimed that Khan had conspired to procure, transport, purchase, and sell 194.6kg of ganja to Shillong, in Meghalaya.

Sameer Khan was granted bail on September 27, after spending eight months in prison. The bail was granted after the court found no evidence of a drug syndicate, except for the statements of Khan and the co-accused involved in the case.