Great minds should focus on saving Earth rather than space travel, Prince William says

United Kingdom’s Prince William has taken a veiled dig at billionaires going after space tourism race, saying that the world’s greatest minds should instead be focused on attempting to resolve the planet’s environmental problems.

On Thursday, during an interview with BBC, Prince William appeared to criticise Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, and British businessman Richard Branson, all of whose rival businesses are vying to usher in a new era of private commercial space travels.

William remarked that they needed some of the world’s best minds and brains to focus on repairing this planet, not on finding the next location to live.

Prince William’s comments were after Musk’s remarks regarding Mars missions. Jeff Bezos, described his first space voyage in July, as part of laying a path to space for the next generation kids and their families to build a future.

The British royal family has made a habit of speaking out on environmental issues, and Prince William, who is 39 years old, is following the footsteps of his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, and his father, Prince Charles.

Prince Charles, the 72-year-old heir to the throne, has been calling for action to combat climate change and environmental degradation for decades, long before the topic became mainstream, and has often been mocked in the process.