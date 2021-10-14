Here are 8 habits that silently damage your kidneys

The kidneys play an important role in the body, as they are constantly working. They filter your blood, eliminates waste from the body, maintains its fluid balance and regulates the electrolyte levels. Your blood flows through your kidneys 40 times every day. As a result, it’s critical to look after your kidneys and protect them by making better choices.

Here are eight habits that are damaging your kidneys without you even realising it:

Overuse of medications: While painkillers, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), might help you feel better, they can also harm your kidneys. You should avoid using too many pain relievers.

Adding salt to your diet: Salty or sodium-rich foods not only raises blood pressure but also has a negative effect on the kidneys. Instead, you may add herbs and spices which can enhance the taste and flavour of your favourite dish.

Processed foods: Processed foods are rich in salt and phosphorus. If you have renal problems, you should avoid having these types of food.

Not drinking enough water: Staying hydrated aids in the removal of toxins from the body, as well as the prevention of kidney stones. To avoid kidney disease, drink at least 3-4 litres of water per day.

Lack of Sleep: Sleep aids in the rejuvenation of the body. Sleep is essential for overall wellness. Kidney function is regulated by the sleep-wake cycle, which helps coordinate the kidney’s workload over a 24-hour period.

Extra spoon of sugar: Sugar is a silent killer and eating too much of it can lead to diabetes, high blood pressure, and renal disease.

Smoking: Those who smoke often might have protein in their urine, which is an indication of renal damage.

Alcohol: Avoid alcohol since excessive drinking can contribute to chronic renal disease.