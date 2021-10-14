Hindu temples attacked during Durga Puja in Bangladesh; 3 killed

Dhaka: Hindu temples in Bangladesh were vandalised by some miscreants during Durga Puja celebrations, and three people were killed and several left injured in the riots that followed. The incidents broke out in a local temple in Cumilla, and the government has deployed paramilitary force in 22 districts.

Incidents of attacks have also been reported from Hindu temples in Chandpur’s Hajiganj, Chattogram’s Banshkhali and Cox’s Bazar’s Pekua. The Daily Star newspaper reported that at least three people were killed and many others injured on Wednesday as a mob and the police clashed in Chandpur’s Hajiganj upazila following the case in Cumilla. At one stage, the situation went out of control and riots started spreading to a number of Durga Puja venues, after which the local administration and the police came under attack as they tried to maintain law and order.

The elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh- Police Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and paramilitary force Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were arrayed to bring the situation under control. The religious affairs ministry issued an emergency notice, commending members of the public not to take the law into their hands as it reiterated calls to maintain communal harmony and peace, it said.

‘BGB personnel have been deployed to ensure security during Durga Puja at the request of deputy commissioners and under instructions from the home ministry. So far we have deployed BGB personnel to 22 districts, including Cumilla and Narsingdi, as necessary,’ BGB director of operations Lieutenant colonel Faizur Rahman said. He added that troops could also be deployed in the capital if the local administration makes a request.