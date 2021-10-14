Idol Vandalism in Bangladesh: Suvendu Adhikari writes to Prime Minister

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the idol and Durga Puja Pandal vandalization in Bangladesh. In his letter, Suvendu highlighted the vandalism that has marred the vibrant festivities of Durga Puja in Bangladesh.

‘The notorious vandals are habituated in targeting the ‘Sanatani’ minority community of Bangladesh. This time the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalize several Durga Puja pandals and various temples also’, said the BJP leader in the letter.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs termed the reports of violence in Bangladesh disturbing and said the Indian High Commission along with the consulates are in close contact with the government and local authorities.

Several Durga Puja Pandals in Bangladesh were vandalized by some miscreants. Three people were killed and 60 were injured in the attacks. The attacks on pandals mainly took place in Noakhali, Chandpur, Cox’s Bazaar, areas around Chattogram, Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Moulvibazara and Kurigram. No disturbance was reported in Dhaka, Brahmanbaria, Jashore and other major cities.