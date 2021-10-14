Indian Embassy in Qatar invites applications for a vacancy

Doha: The Indian Embassy in Qatar invites applications from suitable candidates for the post of locally recruited temporary clerks. The salary will be QR 3565/-

Only Indian nationals with a valid Qatari Residence Permit can apply for the post. Candidates must possess a graduation degree and fluent in English and Hindi languages.

Interested candidates can send their applications to Attaché (Administration) at the email: [email protected] by 20th October 2021.