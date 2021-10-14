Japanese PM dissolves Lower House; elections to be held on Oct 31

Tokyo: The newly appointed Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, dissolved the Lower house of the Parliament on Thursday as a preparation for the National Elections scheduled to be held on October 31. Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the more powerful lower house of the Parliament, announced the dissolution at a plenary session.

Kishida said that he is seeking the public’s mandate for his policies, after being elected as the prime minister by parliament only 10 days ago, replacing Yoshihide Suga. At the announcement, all 465 lower house lawmakers stood up, shouted ‘banzai’ three times, after which they left. They’ve now lost their seats and the official campaigning for a new lower house begins on Tuesday.

Kishida, tasked with rallying support for the ruling party, has promised to pursue politics of ‘trust and empathy’ on his first policy speech last Friday. He further assured to strengthen the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in case of resurgence and revive its shattered economy, while boosting defence measures against threats from China and North Korea.