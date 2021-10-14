Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins 1 million UAE dirham

Dubai: Abdul Khader, a Bangladesh expat working as a crane operator in Dubai won 1 million UAE dirham in the 46th weekly live Mahzooz draw. He matched five of six winning numbers. He is Mahzooz’s first Bangladeshi winner and is the 16th overall millionaire of the draw this year.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

Also Read: Airline issues advisory for passengers

The next weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, October, 16, at 9pm UAE time.