‘More surgical strikes if Pakistan transgresses’: Amit Shah cautions Islamabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a warning to Islamabad on Thursday, saying that there was a period when negotiations were held when India’s border was attacked. However, India now responds appropriately to terrorist assaults, the home minister said in Goa, recalling the surgical strike in 2016.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University in Goa, Amit Shah also said that if it continues to transgress, more similar strikes will be launched.

The Home Minister lay the cornerstone for the National Forensic Sciences University, in the Goa town of Dharbandora. He stated in his address that a surgical strike was carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and previous Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, which he described as a major move. ‘We sent out a message that one should not disrupt India’s borders,’ Amit Shah said.

He went on to say that there was a time for discussions, but now is the time to respond to foreign acts.