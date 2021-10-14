Nokia to launch its 5G smartphone XR20 in India

Mumbai: Nokia will launch its new 5G smartphone XR20 in India this month. Nokia India has announced that pre-booking for the smartphone will start on their website on October 20. A free one-year screen damage protection plan and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will also include in the pre- launch offer.

Nokia XR20 will be available in 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM version. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset combined with Adreno 619 GPU. Nokia claims a battery capacity of 4630 mAh.

The 6.67-inch phone will be available in Granite and Ultra Blue colour options with an FHD+ screen with 1080×2400 resolution. The phone has two-camera on the back and one in the front.

The new 5G smartphone is priced US dollars 549.99 in the USA and in India will be priced between Rs. 38000/-to 42000/-