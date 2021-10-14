Sputnik Light 70% effective against Delta variant: says Russia

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund announced on Wednesday that Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine is 70% effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19 three months after injection. The one-shot product is likely to become the main vaccine of the country.

The findings are part of a Russian drive to push Sputnik Light as a standalone immunization that can also be used as a booster for non-Russian vaccines.

Data provided by the developer, the Gamaleya Institute, to the medical website medRxiv ahead of a peer review was mentioned by RDIF, the wealth fund that markets Sputnik Light internationally. The results were based on 28,000 people who received a dose of Sputnik Light and a control group of 5.6 million people who were not immunised.

Russia is trying to compete in some markets with Western vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, despite the rising infection rates and vaccine reluctance to get vaccinated.

Countries all across the world are using or considering rolling out of booster vaccination programmes using Pfizer or Moderna third doses as booster shots, despite the lack of scientific consensus on how widely they should be used.

RDIF said in a statement that the Sputnik Light, which is the first shot of Russia’s two-shot flagship Sputnik V, will be over 83 percent effective against infection by the Delta variant and over 94 percent effective against hospitalisation when used as a booster for other vaccines.