State government orders to open playschools, nursery schools

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government eased the Covid-19 restriction imposed in the state. The state government further took this decision after a meeting with a panel of experts.

As per the new guidelines, places of worship will be opened for devotees throughout the week. At present, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays devotees are not allowed to visit places of worship.

The government also decided to reopen the playschools, nursery schools and Anganwadis from November 1. The in-person classes for students of classes 1 to 8 will also begin from November 1.

All shops, stores, hotels will be allowed to open till 11 pm. Tuition centres, government and private job fairs etc. can also function from Thursday onwards. Beaches will be opened for public on Sundays. On Sundays, beaches will be open to the public. 100 people can attend weddings and a limit of 50 persons for funerals.