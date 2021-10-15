Actress Kushboo Sundar shares transformation pic, says she lost 15 kg

Actress Kushboo Sundar, who is known for her performances in films like Annaamalai, Ranadheera, Mr. Marumakan and others, recently took to her social media handle to reveal her weight loss transformation.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress shared a before and after photo of her makeover and said that she had dropped over 15 kg. ‘Then and now!! Not much of a difference, except 15kgs lesser now,’ read the caption.

See the post here: Actress Kushboo Sundar shares transformation pic on Instagram

As soon as the post was shared, fans flocked to the comments section to applaud the actress for her efforts. A netizen stated that she has had a ‘massive transformation’ and she should continue to maintain her ‘fit and healthy’ lifestyle. Another wrote, ‘ravishing and gorgeous.’ One user commented, ‘extremely different.’

Several people praised her for her efforts, but others stated that she was always gorgeous, regardless of her change. ‘Loved you then, love you now,’ Poornima Bhagyaraj, renowned for her performances in Malayalam and Tamil films, said in the comments section of the post.

Also Read: PM Modi, President Kovind greet nation on Dussehra

On the work front, Kushboo Sundar will soon be seen in the much-anticipated film Annaatthe, in which Rajinikanth will play the major role. The film’s brand-new trailer debuted on Thursday, giving fans a first look at the action-packed production, which will be released in theatres on November 4.