AIIMS Delhi doctor raped by senior colleague during birthday celebration

New Delhi: During a birthday party inside the campus, a doctor working at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi alleged she was raped by a senior colleague, officials said on Friday.

The accused is still at large and efforts are being made to capture him, they said. The incident was reported to police on October 11 at the Hauz Khas police station, officials said, adding that the Medico Legal Case (MLC) was also opened. When the police reached the hospital and met the victim, she told them that on September 26, one of her senior colleagues allegedly raped her after she went to his room for a birthday celebration.

Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said that a case has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code. ‘During investigation, the statement of the victim was recorded before a magistrate under section 164 CrPC, and raids are being conducted at some hideouts of the accused. Technical surveillance has also been mounted but the accused is still at large,’ she said.