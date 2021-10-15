Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer being issued a gag order.

Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s lead lawyer said on Friday that authorities in the country had placed a gag order on him saying that his communications could cause instability.

Suu Kyi’s various legal cases, filed after she was overthrown in a February coup, have gone unreported by Myanmar’s state media, and her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, has been the only source for the public for information on her trial and well-being.

Her lawyer said that he had been forbidden from speaking to the media, diplomats, international organisations, and foreign governments in a Facebook post, and later provided details of the order.

Since the February 1 coup, Suu Kyi has been kept in an unidentified location with no way of connecting with the outside world other than through her lawyers, whom she can meet only in court.