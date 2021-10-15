Bajaj Auto unveils ‘KTM RC 125, KTM RC 200’ in India: Know features and price

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto has launched two new motorcycles -KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125- in the country. Bookings for the new bikes are open and delivery will begin from November.

The RC 125 is powered with a single cylinder 124.7 cc engine which gives 15 hp power and 12 NM torque, The RC 200 has a 199.5 cc engine which is capable of producing 26 hp power and 19.5Nm torque.

The bikes also features new headlights (all-LED on the RC 200, halogen on the RC 125), LED daytime running lights and turn indicators, revised tail-light, adjustable handlebar risers, an LCD instrument cluster and a larger fuel tank of 13.7 litres.

The RC 125 is priced at Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and the RC 200 is priced at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).