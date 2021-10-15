Congratulations Modi Ji: Sibal as India ranks 101 in Global Hunger Index

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chastised today by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal for the country’s low placement in the Global Hunger Index. India has dropped to 101st place from 94th place in 2020, putting it well below its neighbours, notably Pakistan. The degree of hunger in India has been described as ‘alarming’ by the Global Hunger Index study.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader mocked the government’s promises of ending poverty and famine, as well as making India a worldwide power.

Congratulations Modi ji for eradicating :

1) poverty

2) hunger

3) making India a global power

4) for our digital economy

5) …………… so much more Global Hunger Index : 2020 : India ranked 94

2021 : India ranks 101 Behind Bangladesh , Pakistan & Nepal — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 15, 2021

According to the Global Hunger Index (GHI), which measures hunger and malnutrition, eighteen nations, including China, Brazil and Kuwait shared the top spot with a score of less than five. India was rated 94th out of 107 nations in 2020. It is now ranked 101 out of 116 countries on the list. India’s GHI score has similarly slowed, dropping from 38.8 in 2000 to a range of 28.8 to 27.5 between 2012 and 2021.

Despite the fact that neighbouring nations such as Nepal (76), Bangladesh (76), Myanmar (71) and Pakistan (92) have done a better job of feeding their populations than India, the study places these countries in the ‘alarming’ hunger category.