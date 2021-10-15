Doorstep Covid vaccination for disabled: SC to hear plea on October 29

New Delhi: The Supreme Court informed to hear a Public Interest Litigation seeking prioritised Covid vaccination for persons with disabilities at their place of residence on October 29. The plea will be considered by a Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud.

The petition filed by Evara Foundation, a disability rights organization, pursued directions to bring focus on steps which are required to ensure ease of access for vaccination to persons with disabilities. This is in order to protect them against the Covid pandemic, since they face a higher risk of being impacted by the disease. The plea pointed that even the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked that vaccination should happen at the doorsteps of persons with disabilities, citing examples from Kerala and Jharkhand.

Also read: Hand chopped, tied to barricade; Man lynched at Singhu border, near a venue of farmers’ protest

The plea further stated that scheduling an appointment at a particular vaccination centre is a highly technical process, and persons with disabilities are facing difficulties in getting vaccinated. The Bench had earlier issued a notice to the Centre and also requested the Solicitor General to assist it with regard to steps that have already been taken and that are to be taken to assuage their concerns. The court had also noted that the plea raises questions dealing with the rights of the disabled.