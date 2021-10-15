Dussehra 2021: Homemade sweets to spice up your Vijayadashami celebration

India, being a country steeped in history and culture, is a real gold mine of delectable cuisine associated with festivities. Food is an important part of all Indian celebrations. From north to south, and east to west, Indians express their love for one another via food and sweets. From the Diwali sweets of laddu, kaju barfi, and gulab jamun to the Guijiya in Holi to the Modaks at Ganesh Chaturthi to the Rasgulla for Durga Puja and many more, desserts are at the heart of every Indian festival.

Here are some quick and easy methods to satisfy your sweet craving during Dussehra without the fancy display and expensive materials.

Also Read: Dussehra/Vijaya Dashami – Last day of Navratri: Significance and Prasad

Kaju Katli

Cashew nut barfi, commonly known as Kaju Katli, is one of the most popular desserts. Kaju Katli is traditionally made by boiling sugar syrup until it reaches a string consistency and then adding powdered cashews. As the mixture isn’t overcooked and the burfi turns out properly, this method yields great results.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun, or Indian doughnuts, are deep-fried dumplings soaked in rose-flavoured sugar syrup. A single Gulab Jamun, which is very delicious, is enough to satisfy your hunger (unless you have an insatiable sweet tooth, of course).

Laddoos

Preparing laddoos is simple, whether you’re a novice or a seasoned pro. These ball-shaped treats are generally made with chickpea flour, semolina, or powdered coconut, depending on the region. The batter is baked into a paste and shaped into balls after cooling.

Rasmalai

Rasmalai can easily be classified as a regal confection. Cardamom-infused milk syrup with cottage cheese dumplings is an enchantingly aromatic meal. Rasmalai is a famous Indian dish that originated in West Bengal. The milk is curdled to create chhena or paneer, which is then cooked in sugar syrup and steeped in thickened milk or Rabri in three easy processes.

Moong Dal Halwa

Moong Dal Halwa is a traditional Indian dessert made with soaked moong lentil paste, roasted in ghee and sugar, and garnished with dried fruits. It’s a delectable way to conclude a dinner that’s both savoury and fragrant.