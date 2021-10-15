Guidelines to attend events, exhibitions updated in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT)- Abu Dhabi released new Covid-19 safety protocols for attending events and exhibitions.

As per the new guidelines, all people attending must have a negative RT-PCR certificate taken within 48 hours. Face masks and social distancing are mandatory. The organizers must also setup a EDE scanners at all entrances. EDE scanners can detect a possible Covid-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves present in a person’s body.

Also Read: UAE oil minister says demand for energy peaking, emphasises need for market equillibrium.

The organizers must use the Green Pass protocol issued by the authority. A green status is activated for 30 days for vaccinated people after they take a PCR test. Those not eligible to take the vaccine get a seven-day Green Pass after a PCR test.