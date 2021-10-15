India re-elected to UN Human Rights Council for 6th term

Geneva: India was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term. India got 184 votes in the 193-member UN General Assembly.

The membership in the council is based on equitable geographical distribution and seats are distributed among regional groups Group of African States (13), Group of Asia-Pacific States (13), Group of Eastern European States (6), Group of Latin American and Caribbean States (8) and Group of Western European and other States (7).

The 193-member General Assembly elected Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, UAE and the USA. There were five vacant seats in the Asia-Pacific States category. Apart from India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates were elected to the 47-member council.