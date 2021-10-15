La Palma volcanic eruption: Lava threatens to engulf another town.

The molten lava pouring out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, threatened to engulf another area of La Palma island in Spain. About 300 people fled their homes as the volcano continued to erupt and lava started flowing in their direction.

A few hours were given to the people who lived between the towns of Tazacorte and La Laguna, to collect their essential belongings, before being evacuated to a safe space by the emergency crew.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake which rocked the island was recorded in the eruption zone during the morning, the Spanish National Geographic Institute stated. It was the strongest of 100 quakes that hit the area over the past 24 hours, it added.

Before the eruption, tremors were recorded almost continuously in the region.

The authorities informed that they expected the lava flow to continue spreading to the northwest region of the volcano, as the eruption had continued for four weeks since September 19th.

Red hot lava from Cumbre Vieja destroyed roughly 600 hectares of land and over 1,500 homes and other structures, including a cement plant, which resulted in emitting hazardous fumes into the atmosphere, earlier in the week. Several plantations of banana and avocados, which were vital to the economy of the island, were destroyed in the eruption.