Latvian President, tested Covid-positive after Sweden trip.

Egils Levits, the Latvian President tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after a trip to Sweden, for an inter-governmental forum on Wednesday, his office informed.

President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto who had breakfast with Levits a day before this is now prompted for a self-isolation.

The infection was detected during a routine test after the Sweden trip. Levits would continue to work remotely, but other appointments, including a visit by his Romanian counterpart which was due this week, have been cancelled.

The President was supposed to visit Kosovo and North Macedonia next week according to his diary, his office said.

One of his spokesmen told the media that the President received his second AstraZeneca shot in April.

On Thursday, Latvia verified 2,408 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths, a record high, according to BNS news agency.

European Union health statistics shows that only 52 percent of Latvian population are fully vaccinated, significantly below the European Union norm of 75 percent inoculation.