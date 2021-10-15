Railway announces diversion of trains due to derailment of goods train

Lucknow: North Central Railway (NCR) has announced certain trains will be diverted and the time-table of some trains will be changed as an empty goods train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at Tundla-Kanpur section under Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

No casualty has been reported in the incident. The authorities have started probe to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

The NCR Zone has cancelled all passenger trains (MEMU/DEMU) in Tundla-Kanpur-Tundla.

The following trains are being diverted/timed:

Train No.-82501 Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express commencing journey on 15.10.2021 will run via Moradabad-Ghaziabad route.

Train No. 02436 New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express starting journey on 15.10.2021 will run via Ghaziabad – Moradabad – Lucknow – Kanpur route.

Train No. 02004 New Delhi Shatabdi will run via Moradabad-Lucknow route.

Kanpur – New Delhi Shatabdi will run via Farrukhabad-Shikohaad- route.

Train No. 02816 ANAND VIHAR – PURI EXPRESS will run via Ghaziabad- Moradabad- Lucknow- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn route.

Train No. 05484 Delhi – Alipurduar Express will run via Ghaziabad- Moradabad- Lucknow- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn route.