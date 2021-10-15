Saudi authorities foil major drug smuggling attempt

Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in Saudi Arabia foiled a major drug smuggling attempt. The Saudi Arabian authorities in cooperation with their UAE counterparts has seized 1,531,791 amphetamine pills at Batha port.

The drug was hidden inside a truck. The authorities also arrested two people – a Saudi citizen and a Syrian resident- in connection with this.

As per the data released by the agencies, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in Saudi Arabia had foiled 1,000 attempts to smuggle prohibited items into the country during the first half of the year. The recovered items include 126 million narcotic pills, and more than 19,000 kg of drugs such as hashish, heroin and cocaine, as well as more than 60,000 bottles of wine and more than 81,000 liters of liquor.