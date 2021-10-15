Saudi Arabia to ease Covid-19 restrictions

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to ease the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. The updated guidelines will come into effect from October 17. The decision was taken as the daily number of cases declined in the country.

The government has decided to lift social distancing measures at the public places, transport, restaurants, cinemas, and other gatherings. Full-capacity attendance at the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah will also be allowed. Restaurants, cinemas and transport vehicles will also be allowed to operate in full capacity.

Fully vaccinated people will be exempted from wearing masks in open places. But, people must wear masks in closed spaces and areas that are not monitored by the Tawakkalna tracing app.

Fully vaccinated people will allow to visit the Grand Mosque in Makkah wearing a mask and using the Umrah tracking app. The same rules will apply to the Prophet (PBUH)’s Mosque in Madinah.