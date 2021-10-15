Speeding car mows down on religious procession: One killed, 16 injured

Jashpur: One person was killed and 16 others injured after a speeding car allegedly mowed down on a procession of a group of devotees, that was heading for Durga idol immersion, on Dussehra day on Friday. The incident happened in Pathalgaon block of Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh.

‘One body has been brought dead to the hospital while 16 others have been hospitalised. Two of them have been referred to other hospitals after X-ray established a fracture’, Block Medical Officer James Minj told media.

Jashpur Superintendent of Police said that the accused, identified as Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu, have been arrested, and action will be taken against them. He added that both are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the incident was ‘sad and heart-breaking’, adding that the culprits were immediately arrested and prima facie, action has also been taken against the police officers who have been found guilty.