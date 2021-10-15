Sydney to lift mandatory hotel quarantine for foreigners

Sydney: Fully vaccinated foreigners coming to Sydney will be exempted from mandatory hotel quarantine if they have a negative RT-PCR certificate. The new entry rule will come into effect from November 1. This was announced by the New South Wales Prime Minister, Dominic Perrottet.

Dominic Perrottet said the state government would be asking the Australian government to ensure that all passengers are tested and cleared before boarding flights to Sydney. It must also verify passengers vaccination status before they get on a plane to Australia.

At present, all visitors coming to Australia must undergo 14-day hotel quarantine. Australia’s borders have been closed for the last 19 months. Australian government has decided to reopen its borders from November for Australian citizens, residents and their immediate families. Earlier last week the authorities had lifted the lockdown imposed in Sydney.