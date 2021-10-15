Temple that opens once in a year, to worship Ravan on Dussehra

Kanpur: This temple in Kanpur stands out during the Navratri celebrations, with Ravana is being worshipped on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The temple located within the premises of a Shiva temple, opens only once in every year, on Vijayadashami day.

‘This temple was built in 1868. Dashanan (Ravana) temple is situated on the premises of Kailash temple. This (Dashanan) temple gates open only once in a year, that is, on Dussehra’, said Chandan, the temple priest. ‘Ravana was the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva. That is why to impress Goddess Shakti, Ravana temple was created here as her security guard’, said Pandit K K Tiwari, a devotee.

Devotees visiting the temple offer prayers, with the belief that Ravana is an incisive scholar and a brave warrior. They believe Ravana had mastery over all the 10 ‘Mahavidyas’ (great wisdom) and was the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva. They claim that when Ravan was dying, Lord Ram had asked his younger brother Laxman to take blessings from the king, because his knowledge was unparalleled. Some people believe that Ravan was also born on Dusshera-the day he was slain.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, which is celebrated today, falls on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina, according to the Hindu calendar.