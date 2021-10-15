US administration to lift travel restrictions for foreigners

New York: The US administration will lift the restrictions imposed on for fully vaccinated foreign nationals. The new entry rules will come into effect from November 8. The new entry rules are effective for passengers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

The US government has imposed restrictions on non-essential travelers at land borders in March 2020. Restrictions on non-US citizens were first imposed on air travellers from China in January 2020.

Also Read: India re-elected to UN Human Rights Council for 6th term

Unvaccinated visitors will be banned from entering the United States from Canada or Mexico at land borders. Canada on August 9 began allowing fully vaccinated US visitors for non-essential travel.