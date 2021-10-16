160 Houthi rebels killed in fight with Arab Coalition forces

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia have killed 160 Houthi rebels and destroyed 11 military vehicles in operations conducted in Abedia district in Marib region of Yemen. The coalition forces have carried out 32 operations in the region in the last 24 hours.

The Saudi led forces had claimed that it had killed over 180 Houthis and destroyed 10 military vehicles in similar operations in Abedia earlier on Friday. More than 700 rebels have been killed in air strikes in the battle for Marib in the last 7 days.

Abedia district is under the control of Houthi rebels supported by Iran since September 23. This has hindered the movement of civilians and disrupted the aid provided by humanitarian agencies.

Meanwhile, the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels targeting Jazan.

Yemen is witnessing a bloody civil war since 2014 as the rebels captured the capital city of the country, Sanaa. The coalition forces are fighting in support of the government forces. More than 100,000 civilians had lost their lives in the civil war.