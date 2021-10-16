3 killed, 7 injured in moderate earthquake

Bali: 3 people lost their lives and 7 others were injured in a moderate earthquake in Bali in Indonesia. Two people were killed in a landslide due to the earthquake in a hilly district. Several homes and temples in Karangasem area have been damaged in the earthquake.

Earlier in January, around 105 people were killed and 6500 were injured in a strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale that hit Mamuju and Majene districts in West Sulawesi province. Around 92,000 people were displaced in the earthquake.

Also Read: Saudi King Salman announces important decisions

Island nation Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis as it is situated in the ‘Ring of Fire’. It is the meeting points of many tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, North American, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, Antarctic, Indian, Australian, Philippine, and other smaller plates. About 90% of the Earth’s earthquakes and about 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire.