4 people in MP beat shopkeeper to death after being asked to pay for cigarettes

Shahdol: A shopkeeper was allegedly beaten to death by four people, after they were asked to pay for the cigarettes they had taken from the victim’s store. The incident took place in Deolond town, about 90 kilometres from the Shahdol district headquarters, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Soni, and the accused had been identified as Monu Khan, Pankaj Singh, Virat Singh and Sandeep Singh. ‘The four went to Arun Soni’s shop around 9 pm and asked for cigarettes. When Soni asked them to pay for the cigarettes, the four assaulted him as well as two of his sons who tried to rescue their father’, Bhavishya Bhaskar, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Beohari said.

Soni was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries after some time. Police officials added that three of the four accused have been detained, and efforts are taken to nab the absconding accused.