Thane: Around 40 wooden furniture godowns were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Mahalaxmi Furniture market at Bhiwandi in Thane district, Maharashtra. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The fire broke out at 11 pm on Friday in one of the godowns and then spread to others. The fire was brought under control by 4.45 am. The civic authorities are conducting a probe to find out the cause of the fire.