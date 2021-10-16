6 CRPF personnel injured in a blast at the railway station

Raipur: 6 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a minor blast at the Raipur railway station. The blast occurred as a box containing an igniter set fell on the floor of the special train in which personnel of 122 Battalion of CRPF were going to Jammu.

‘The explosion occurred during the shifting of a container carrying detonators and HD cartridges. While shifting the container in the train, it accidentally slipped in coach number-9, which led to the blast. Around 29 detonators exploded’, said Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal.

Also Read: 3 killed, 7 injured in moderate earthquake

Head Constable Vikas Chauhan sustained serious injuries as he was holding the box when it accidentally fell on the floor. The other three personnel sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after first aid.