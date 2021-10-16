Akshay to play Major General Ian Cardozo in ‘Gorkha’, shares 1st look

Films about war heroes sacrificing themselves for the nation often fill us with pride, and Akshay Kumar is set to tell one such story in his upcoming movie ‘Gorkha’. Akshay announced during the Dussehra celebrations his next collaboration with director-producer Aanand L Rai, a biopic based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo of the 5th Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army. In the film, Akshay will portray the iconic war hero.

Akshay revealed his first look as the war hero on his social media handles on Dussehra. As the soldier in the posters, Akshay looked fierce as he marched into battle with the enemy.He shared the first look posters, saying, ‘sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.’

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed By – @sanjaypchauhan pic.twitter.com/4emlmiVPPJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

Aanand L Rai told the Hindustan Times that he was excited to collaborate for the third time with Akshay after ‘Atrangi Re’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Additionally, he expressed his honour in presenting the story of the hero from the 1971 War. Those who do not know, Major General Ian Cardozo was a decorated war hero whose bravery and sacrifice for the nation in 1971 are inspirational. Also, he was expressing his pride in being able to author a number of books including 1971 – Stories of Grit and Glory from the Indo-Pak War. Akshay will star in the film about his life, which will be directed by National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh.

According to Major General Ian Cardozo AVSM SM, who spoke to Hindustan Times about the film, ‘I feel honoured for this story to be told on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces of India. I look forward to working with Aanand and Akshay as they bring this to life. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army.’

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai will jointly present ‘Gorkha’, which will be produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Akshay will also be performing at Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with Bhumi Pednekar. The film was recently filmed in New Delhi. In addition to this, Akshay is also appearing in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.