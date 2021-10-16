Heavy Rainfall: Red Alert issued in five districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘Red Alert’ in five districts -Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki , Thrissur- in Kerala. The National weather agency warns of extremely heavy rainfall in these five districts.

The agency also issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for very heavy rainfall in 7 districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad-. A ‘Yellow Alert’ for heavy rainfall is issued in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The IMD said that the state will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till the morning of October 17 and isolated heavy rainfall on 18th due to the influence of the Low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. The incessant rainfall is expected to decrease from October 19.