Here are four reasons why soaked and peeled almonds are better

While eating unsoaked almonds isn’t harmful, many people choose to follow their elder’s advice and eat soaked and peeled almonds. Is it true that soaked almonds are better? Do they provide any further health advantages? Is the trouble really worth it? Yes, soaked almonds are preferable than raw almonds for four reasons.

Almonds are high in fibre, proteins, vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, copper, phosphorus and a variety of other minerals. All of these nutrients aid in weight reduction, bone health and mood enhancement, as well as lowering the risk of heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

According to research, those who eat more peanuts, walnuts and almonds had a lower risk of breast cancer. Almonds boost antioxidant levels, decrease blood pressure and enhance blood flow in the body. So, if you’re headed to the kitchen for some almonds, soak them overnight before eating them for added benefits.

Here are four reasons why you need to soak almonds:

Improves digestibility: Raw or roasted almonds are more difficult to digest than soaked almonds. Anything that has been soaked is easier to chew and breaks down more easily in the digestive system. The health advantages of almonds multiply when they are soaked.

Extra nutrition: Soaking almonds increases the availability of nutrients and increases the antioxidant and fibre content. Furthermore, soaking removes impurities that can inhibit the absorption of some nutrients.

Improves weight loss: Almonds that have been soaked produce enzymes like lipase, which help to increase metabolism and promote weight reduction. If you’re trying to lose weight, you should eat almonds with your meals, breakfast and snacks.

Removes phytic acid: By not soaking almonds, we remove the phytic acid in them, which ultimately hinders nutrient absorption. Therefore, raw almonds will not let zinc and iron be absorbed by the body properly.