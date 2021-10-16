Jashpur incident: 2 police officers suspended, 50 lakh aid announced for kin of deceased

Jashpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased in Jashpur incident, where a car mowed down a religious procession. Two policemen were suspended after a speeding car allegedly ploughed into a Durga Pooja procession, killing a person and leaving 17 more injured.

‘Rs 50 lakh will be provided to the family members of the deceased, Gaurav Agrawal, killed in a road accident at Pathalgaon in Jashpur. Both the accused were arrested yesterday. The police administration has sent thana in-charge to police lines and suspended the sub-inspector. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,’ Baghel tweeted on Saturday.

????? ?? ????????? ??? ???? ????? ??? ???? ??? ???? ???? ??????? ?? ?? ??????? ?? 50 ??? ???? ????? ???? ?????? ?? ?????? ????? ????? ?? ?? ???????? ?? ?? ??? ????? ??????? ?? ?? ?? ?? ???? ????, ???? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ??? ?????? ?? ????? ????????? ??? ?? ????????? ???? ???? — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 16, 2021

The accused identified as Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu, are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Police officials said that a case will be registered under sections 302 (murder) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against them.

Also read: Speeding car mows down on religious procession: One killed, 16 injured