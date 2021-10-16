Jharkhand Congress leader found murdered at home, wife critically injured

Ramgarh: Jharkhand Congress leader and former Congress district general secretary, Kamlesh Narayan Sharma (60) was found murdered, and his wife injured, at their residence in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Saturday. The 55-year-old Chanchala Sharma was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where her condition is stated to be critical.

It was found out during the preliminary investigation that on Friday night, unidentified people entered the leader’s residence in Central Saunda Colony in Bhurkunda police outpost area, through a window. They struck him to death with an iron rod and critically injured his wife. Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar asserted that it is a case of murder, and all possible angles are being investigated to find out the motive of the crime.

Congress MLA Amba Prasad visited the place, and said that she would speak to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and demand a CID investigation into the case. ‘I condemn the brutal murder and demand that the perpetrators be arrested at the earliest and given exemplary punishment’, she responded to the media.