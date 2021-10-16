Little girl seeks permission from airport security before running to aunt to hug her; goes viral

An adorable video of a little girl seeking permission from the airport security before running to her aunt to hug her, goes viral on social media, leaving a smile on audience’s face.

The video which was shared on Twitter, shows the girl, dressed in a red floral dress, standing in front of the airport officials. She, then sought their permission to go hug her aunt. Once she got their ‘go ahead’, she swiftly ran towards her aunt, to give her a big hug before the departure of her flight. ‘She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport’, the caption read.

She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport. pic.twitter.com/bcsb9rnxt6 — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) October 14, 2021

Though the place of incident and time are unknown, the video is getting shared all across social media. has gathered more than 6 lakh views, 18.5 k re-tweets and more than 64k likes, and the numbers are quickly increasing.

