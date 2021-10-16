Mandaviya got pics with father Manmohan Singh in hospital despite objection: Daughter

Manmohan Singh’s family is upset over the matter that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took photos with the former Prime Minister at AIIMS, where he is being treated for dengue fever, against their wishes.

According to reports, the 89-year-old former PM’s daughter Daman Singh said in a statement on Friday that the pictures were shot over her mother Gursharan Kaur’s objections. Daman Singh explained that her family had limited visits since her father’s immunity was poor, posing a danger of infection. Daman Singh also added that her mother had demanded that the photographer leave the room, but her protests had gone unheeded. ‘It was nice of the Health Minister to visit and express his concern. However, my parents were in no state to be photographed at the time,’ she said.

Reacting to the incident, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore took to his Twitter handle and called the Union Minister’s actions a ‘serious breach of privacy’ and questioned why Mandaviya came in with cameras.

It’s a serious breach of privacy, why Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya walk with cameras in to the Hosipital and publish it ? When former PM Vajpayee was in hospital whether we got pictures from AIIMS? It’s crime @crpfindia must answer ? AIIMS must answer? #ManmohanSinghji pic.twitter.com/7uMiBFfFah — Manickam Tagore .B???????????? ??????.? (@manickamtagore) October 15, 2021

Manmohan Singh was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining of weakness due to fever on October 13 evening. He was admitted to a private unit at the hospital’s Cardio-Neuro Centre. On October 15, an AIIMS official informed the media that his health is stable and improving.