Plans to form an Afghan ‘government in-exile’ are underway

Plans are underway to form an Afghan government in exile. Afghan leaders including Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, Amrullah Saleh, Ahmad Masood, Salahuddin Rabbani, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Muhammad Mohaqiq, and Mohammad Hanif Athmar will be continuing with this government. Earlier scheduled meetings in Tajikistan were canceled, but are expected to begin soon. The worst critics of the Taliban regime happened to be the people from Tajikistan.

Recently, Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, who led the resistance against the Taliban from Panjshir, were in Tajikistan. Massoud remains an adversary despite their peace efforts with him. All have failed to date. It is interesting to note that Afghan missions worldwide continue to operate as they did. Missions are still working to help Afghans return to Afghanistan. On Friday, two months after Kabul fell to the Taliban, no country has recognized the newly announced government. Women and minorities, such as Hazaras, are not represented by the Taliban government. 17 members of the cabinet are listed on the UN terror list.

As Taliban is seen breaking its commitments, the international community seems to be in a wait-and-watch mode, but patience is running out. Turkey is currently playing a key role in mediating with the Taliban. In addition to humanitarian aid, the Taliban wants direct flights between both countries. Despite engagement, Turkey did not place a Taliban flag alongside the talks with the visiting delegation, which was noticed by everyone.

Immediate concerns for the country are winter and the need for humanitarian assistance. The Taliban regime has not yet established any buffer stocks of food, despite pledges of assistance. The biggest concern at the G20 virtual meeting on Afghanistan hosted by Italy was humanitarian assistance. During the summit, PM Modi emphasized the importance of ensuring Afghanistan has immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance.