Ravan effigy representing Maharashtra Govt’s corruption burnt by BJP leader

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya held a programme to burn an effigy of Ravan, claiming that it symbolised the corruption of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, in Mulund area in Mumbai, on Friday. The Mumbai police issued a notice to Somaiya after the incident, which he refused to accept.

The BJP leader alleged that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar have tried hard to stop and send Mumbai Police illegally to his place, but they did not succeed.

‘We ultimately succeed in our purpose, whatever Thackrey wants to do he can do. He can put me behind the bars or can send me to Andaman, I don’t care. To save 12.50 crore Maharashtra people from this corrupt government, if they send me to Andamans, I will go’, the BJP leader told the reporters.