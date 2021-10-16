Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces destroy drone targeting Jazan

Riyadh: The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Jazan. Earlier on Thursday, the Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had destroyed two explosives-laden boats of the rebels supported by Iran.

Earlier this month, Houthi’s launched drone attack on Abha and Jazan airports in which several people were injured. Saudi Arabia has termed the attack by the Houthi as a ‘ war crime’ and said that it will take all necessary measures to protect the civilians.

Meanwhile, the Arab Coalition forces killed more than 180 rebels and destroyed 10 military vehicles in an attack in Abedia a stronghold of rebels in Yemen.

The Houthi rebels are launching continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. The Houthi rebels launched a civil war against the government in Yemen in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and are supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.